Eatala Rajender admitted to hospital after suffering from high fever
Former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad after suffering from high fever.
BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay and Vivek visited Eatala at the hospital. It is already known that Eatala fell sick during his padayatra at Veenavanka mandal in the view of Huzurabad bypoll and now, he has taken a break from the rally.
