EC Imposes 48 hr Ban on KCR's campaign

K Chandrashekar Rao
K Chandrashekar Rao 

The Election Commission of India has imposed a 48-hour ban on former Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao, effective from 8 pm today(Wednesday).

The Election Commission of India has imposed a 48-hour ban on former Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao, effective from 8 pm today(Wednesday). The ban comes in response to alleged “derogatory and objectionable statements” made by Rao against the Congress during a campaign rally in Sircilla.

It may be mentioned here that the ECI had issued notices to KCR following a complaint filed by Congress leader Niranjan who alleged that KCR had used derogatory language against the party candidates. The ECI had asked KCR to reply within 24 hours. KCR replied saying that there was nothing wrong in what he said as it was Telangana Lingo and officials misunderstood his words. They cannot be truly translated into English. He further said that he was trying to explain the failure of the Government and implementation of its promises. But ECI decided to impose 48 hour ban on his campaign.

