Live
- Rohit said 'just show us what you can do', recalls Shivam Dube post T20 WC selection
- Resignations of Lovely, Naseeb and Basoya indicate Congress high command's disconnect with ground reality
- Hamas standing in way of ceasefire, Blinken says during meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu
- Amit Shah holds massive roadshow in Karnataka's Haveri
- She team for women - Additional SP Rameshwar
- Maruti Suzuki India begins pre-booking of Epic New Swift at Rs 11K per unit
- Cyber Crime DSP Giri Kumar created awareness on cyber crimes on the occasion of Cyber Awareness Day
- Every one should be aware of cyber crime
- Keep an eye on illegal liquor stocks
- Rahul Gandhi planted doctored video of Amit Shah, claims Tamil Nadu BJP
Just In
EC Imposes 48 hr Ban on KCR's campaign
The Election Commission of India has imposed a 48-hour ban on former Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao, effective from 8 pm today(Wednesday).
The Election Commission of India has imposed a 48-hour ban on former Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao, effective from 8 pm today(Wednesday). The ban comes in response to alleged “derogatory and objectionable statements” made by Rao against the Congress during a campaign rally in Sircilla.
It may be mentioned here that the ECI had issued notices to KCR following a complaint filed by Congress leader Niranjan who alleged that KCR had used derogatory language against the party candidates. The ECI had asked KCR to reply within 24 hours. KCR replied saying that there was nothing wrong in what he said as it was Telangana Lingo and officials misunderstood his words. They cannot be truly translated into English. He further said that he was trying to explain the failure of the Government and implementation of its promises. But ECI decided to impose 48 hour ban on his campaign.