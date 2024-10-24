ED grills IAS officer in Bhudan land scam

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled IAS Official Amoy Kumar for more than seven hours on the allotment of Bhudan lands. Farmers lodged a complaint against the official for acquiring the Bhudan lands forcefully during his stint as collector of Rangareddy and Medchal districts.

Officials said that Amoy Kumar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate, which was investigating the handing over of a costly land parcel in Bhudan in Survey No 181 at Nagaram, Maheshwaram mandal. The IAS officer was the Collector of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts during the tenure of the previous BRS government.

He is currently joint secretary in the Animal Husbandry Department. ED officials found that 50 acres of Bhudan land have been alienated, which came to light during the vigilance investigation. A case was registered against the local MRO, and a probe was launched. The probe found that the Bhudan land was registered in the name of some private person who had already sold it to a real estate company.