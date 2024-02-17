Education Luminary Komaraiah Eyes Political Horizon, Aims for Malkajgiri LS seat

Hyderabad: Noted Educationist and founder of Pallavi Group of Educational institutions M Komaraiah is ready to foray into active politics and is a keen aspirant for Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency on behalf of BJP in the ensuing elections.

BJP on its own wants to win 370 seats and is making all out efforts to select best candidates so that it can win maximum seats out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

In the backdrop of this, Komaraiah who is a successful entrepreneur in the fields of construction, power projects , finance, housing and automobiles and a social worker who has been among the people and has brand image of his own says that he would gift the seat to BJP if the party gives him the ticket.

Talking to Hans India, he said with his grit and determination , as a businessman and educationist and social worker, he had climbed the ladder the hard way and achieved many heights in the state particularly in Hyderabad. He said had dedicated himself to providing quality education by establishing Pallavi Group of educational institutions in the city. His motto always has been to provide affordable education to the needy.

He started construction activities with Minerva complex, Minerva grand and it was the biggest commercial building at that time in the city. Komaraiah was also instrumental in developing Mahindra hills which was like a forest and Bowenpally area.

The BJP ticket aspirant said as part of social work, he was always in constant touch with cross section of people in the Malkajigiri Lok Sabha segment . The educational institutions are running in all seven Assembly constituencies which come under the purview of the Malkajigiri.

With a strong financial background, Komaraiah was maintaining a good rapport with locals as well as enjoying the support of lakhs of alumni students of his educational institutions, their parents to emerge as a strong political leader in the India’s biggest Lok Sabah segment. The Pallavi group of institutions are extending quality education for more than 30 years.

Maintaining a clean image in the society, the well known educationist is also famous for charity services in the various sectors. Komaraiah said that “ He is motivated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s selfless service to the nation and his bold decisions to enter into active politics. As a leader, his ambition is to serve the people and address their grievances. He will visit every household to address the grievances of the people “.

He said if given a chance, he can devote full time for the welfare of the people of Malkajgiri constituency as his son was handling the business activities and educational institutions, Komaraiah said that he will dedicate his life to public service from now onwards.