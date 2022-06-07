Education Minister inspects development works

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inspected the development works being carried out in Sridhar Colony under Mirpet Corporation on Tuesday. On the occasion, the Minister discussed the progress of development works with the residents.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the authorities were instructed to work hard to complete the work expeditiously. She also said that the government would work in all possible ways for the development of the villages and urged everyone to co-operate. She added that the villages would be further developed in the coming days.

Deputy Mayor Vikram Reddy, party floor leader Bhopal Reddy, party president Kamesh Reddy, leaders Deeplal Chauhan and Lavanya were also present.