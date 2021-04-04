Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy laid stone for laying of BT roads

Top
Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy laid foundation stones for laying of BT roads on Saturday.

These roads would be laid from Gattupalli to Gattupalli Thanda with the cost of Rs 65 lakh and from Chinnathuppa to Nallacheruvu Thanda with the cost of Rs 90 lakh in Maheshwaram constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that funds were allotted for road works as the population increased and as roads became congested. She also said that the government has been taking necessary steps to develop all the municipalities in the State.

The government has been implementing various schemes for the benefit of public and taking measures to provide basic facilities like roads, drinking water and others.

Rangareddy Municipal chairperson Tigala Anitha Reddy, local leaders and others were present.

