Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy releases fishlings at Ranga Reddy

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and MLA Jaipal Yadav released fish seedlings into the lake in Amangal on Thursday. On this occasion, the minister said that the TRS government has set a target to release 1 crore fish seedlings in the lakes across the district and is striving to help the fishery union financially.

The State government has proved that fishermen can grow fishlings in the lakes and yield income. She also pointed out that last year, the Telangana government distributed 800 two-wheelers to the fishermen so that they can utilise them for marketing purposes.

Government is encouraging the fishermen to set up outlets. The TRS government will help financially and arrange societies for poor women, she informed. Municipal Chairman Rampal Nayak, officials and local leaders were among others who participated in the programme.