Education Special: Genius High School

A CBSE Affiliated English medium, Co-educational institute that caters to providing education from Nursery to Class X. We follow the curriculum as prescribed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and timely guidance given by National Curriculum Framework (NCF). Here we aim to provide education above par so your child can become an academic star. Our aim is to encourage our students to explore, experience and succeed in academics, sports as well as extracurricular activities. Genius quality education through the latest teaching methods and equipment and also focusing and reaching the learning outcome standards of a specific class by each and every student. This will enable our students to become confident individuals and active life-long learners.

EXCLUSIVE IIT/NEET FOUNDATION INTEGRATED CAMPUS

IIT is the most prestigious engineering college in the world, known for its high standards of education, rigorous academic programs, and excellent career opportunities.

The experience of being an IIT/NEET STUDENT can have a significant impact on an individual's life, including their social status, confidence, and lifestyle.

Our vision is to develop well rounded, confident and responsible individuals who aspire to achieve their full potential from School level including CBSE. We will do this by providing a welcoming, happy, safe, and supportive learning environment in which everyone is equal and all achievements are celebrated.

Our Vision



“Our mission is to lead and support the early learning community in building the best foundation”

Our Mission



GENIUS HIGH SCHOOL, BHONGIR, strives to provide high quality education, exceptional care while fostering child’s intellectual, social, physical and moral development in an academic rich environment.

Our Values



Compassion – We are a school that grows children who care for one another, are concerned about the suffering of others, and want to act to make a better world.

Integrity - We Promote honesty & ethical conduct in all academic & social aspects

Responsibility - We hold ourselves accountable for our own actions, and always strive to be our best selves.

Genius is located in a beautiful 2-acre of expansive campus



• Smart Classes & Digital boards

• Dedicated Science & Computer labs

• Resourceful Library

• Tiny Tots play area

• Dedicated Cricket Net

• Strategy Sports

• Certified Teachers

• Secured Transport Facility

• CCTV Surveillance

• Eco-friendly campus

where we create an environment for children to blossom into caring, loving humans and better professionals. With wide-open spaces, the grand campus of Genius has well-ventilated, large, spacious classrooms, airy corridors for free movement, and open play areas to promote the love for outdoor sports.

It is centrally located to make commuting a breeze for the city-dwellers. Each and every moment spent in this wide expanse is bound to be a memorable experience for your young ones. At par with the global standards of education, we pay special attention to developing the communication skills in the English language from an early age so that the students may express themselves distinctly and with utmost confidence.

Pre-primary is a crucial stage of education where students begin to habituate themselves to a routine and form their daily habits. This impressionable stage in their lives is ideal to form the right attitudes that will help the children excel in academics in the following stages of education.

We have designed a Pre-Primary programme that is holistic, challenging and at the same time, comprehensive. It is imparted in a balanced academic setting and is supported by a nurturing environment in the classroom. We make sure that we present our students with age-appropriate learning experiences at every stage of their development.

Multi-Dimensional Assessment:

Our Internal Assessment will be through diverse techniques to access learners to Group discussion, Debate, Subject Enrichment activities, Field work, Oral tests, Concept maps, Visual Representation.

Faculty Training Program By CBSE:

We regularly train our teachers to meet the social, emotional and intellectual needs of our young students.

Parent-Teacher Interaction:

Timely Parent - Teacher interaction also helps the parents to learn about the strengths and weaknesses of the student which can be guided positively for the benefit of the student. A strong focus is maintained on developing communication skills in students from an early age because communication is the foundation of successful education.

Parent Reviews

“My Son Sathwik Reddy has scored 10/10 GPA in 10th Board Exams. Behind this achievement efforts & planning of Genius High school & Teachers are remarkable. They have always followed innovative methods to make things turn extraordinary.” - Lakshma Reddy (F/O Sathwik Reddy- 462/500)

“Genius has played a vital role in my child's all-round development. She has learnt to make her own perspectives & also decision making which has helped her to choose her carrier. We are always thankful to Genius. “ - K Rajmohan (F/O K. Harini - 455/500)











