Education with Human Values Must be Provided to Students - Telangana State Higher Education Council Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy

Nagar Kurnool: Telangana State Higher Education Council Chairman, Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, emphasized that government school teachers should work towards imparting education rooted in human values to their students. He expressed his commitment to contributing towards the development of government schools using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

On Friday, Prof. V. Balakista Reddy attended the retirement ceremony of social studies teacher Tippa Ramamurthy at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kummera, Nagar Kurnool Mandal, as the chief guest. He stated that it is the teachers’ responsibility to provide value-based education to students and advocated for Academic Social Responsibility (ASR) in schools, akin to CSR, for improving the quality of education.

He highlighted that under Chief Minister Enumula Revanth Reddy, the government is working on providing high-quality education from primary levels to university levels. He encouraged students to embrace technical knowledge to excel in the competitive world and noted that he, too, had studied in government schools.

Honoring the dedication of retiring teacher Tippa Ramamurthy, Prof. V. Balakista Reddy urged new teachers to look up to him as a role model. The District Education Officer, Govindarajulu, along with other dignitaries and students, attended the event and honored the retiring teacher.