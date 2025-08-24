  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Educational growth deserves collective effort: TRSMA president

Educational growth deserves collective effort: TRSMA president
x
Highlights

Kagaznagar: “Educational progress is the responsibility of all and every individual must strive to contribute towards it,” stated Telangana Recognized...

Kagaznagar: “Educational progress is the responsibility of all and every individual must strive to contribute towards it,” stated Telangana Recognized School Management Association (TRSMA) State President, Madhusudan.

He was addressing the gathering at the Edu Tech Expo 2025 organized under the aegis of TRSMA at the NEO Convention Hall, Janwada, Hyderabad on Saturday. During the ceremony, the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Awards were conferred upon several private school managements from across Telangana in recognition of their distinguished services in the field of education.

On this occasion, Mc Guffey English Medium School (Kagaznagar) Director, Mohammad Tajuddin, representing Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, was honoured and presented with a Certificate of Recognition for his contribution to the cause of education.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick