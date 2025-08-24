Live
Educational growth deserves collective effort: TRSMA president
Kagaznagar: “Educational progress is the responsibility of all and every individual must strive to contribute towards it,” stated Telangana Recognized School Management Association (TRSMA) State President, Madhusudan.
He was addressing the gathering at the Edu Tech Expo 2025 organized under the aegis of TRSMA at the NEO Convention Hall, Janwada, Hyderabad on Saturday. During the ceremony, the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Awards were conferred upon several private school managements from across Telangana in recognition of their distinguished services in the field of education.
On this occasion, Mc Guffey English Medium School (Kagaznagar) Director, Mohammad Tajuddin, representing Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, was honoured and presented with a Certificate of Recognition for his contribution to the cause of education.