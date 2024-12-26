Efforts on to put Palakurthi on top in devpt: Yashaswini Reddy

Hanamkonda: MLA Yashaswini Jhansi Reddy has stated that she is commit-ted to working tirelessly to position Palakurthi as a frontrun-ner in development and welfare.

She laid the foundation stone for the construction of a check dam at Narsingapuram village in Kodakandla mandal, with an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh. Additionally, she participated in the installation of a flagpole at the ancient Shiva temple in Valmidi village, Palakurthi mandal, alongside local residents.

Speaking at these separate events, Reddy highlighted that the construction of the check dam would not only be a boon to farmers, but also alleviate the drinking water challenges faced by the local population.

She expressed optimism that the check dam would improve irrigation facilities, increase crop yields and enhance the live-lihoods of farmers. She reiterated her commitment to im-plementing projects that promote the welfare of the constit-uency’s residents and enhance regional development, includ-ing strengthening ancient temples.

The MLA explained that with the completion of such pro-jects, farmers would have the opportunity to cultivate two crops annually, while groundwater levels in villages would al-so significantly improve. She emphasised that the construc-tion of the project is part of the election promises made to people of the constituency.

Reddy assured that more development programmes would be initiated in the coming days with the participation of the public. She urged villagers to cooperate for the successful completion of the check dam, noting that such projects would not only facilitate water storage but also create em-ployment opportunities in rural areas.

The MLA emphasised her commitment to ensuring educa-tion, healthcare, irrigation and drinking water for rural resi-dents. She stated that efforts are being made to preserve and develop ancient temples to promote cultural and spiritual growth. ‘Spiritual activities act as a guide for society and fos-ter unity and devotion among people. Respecting traditions ensures the transmission of ancient heritage to future gener-ations.’