Egyptian Qaris enthrall audience with soulful Quran recitation

Hyderabad: Renowned Egyptian Qaris Shaik Ismail and Shak Noor from Jamia Azhar, showcased their exceptional skills in Quran recitation in Hyderabad on...

Hyderabad: Renowned Egyptian Qaris Shaik Ismail and Shak Noor from Jamia Azhar, showcased their exceptional skills in Quran recitation in Hyderabad on Thursday evening. Their mesmerising recitation captivated the audience. The gathering witnessed a spiritually enriching experience, leaving attendees deeply moved.

The event was presided over by Peer Shabbir Nakshbandi in the event held at Media Plus Auditorium in Abids. Khalid Shabaz, secretary of Media Plus Foundation and others were present.

