Eid Namaz not be held in Eidgahs across Telangana; Check Waqf Board Guidelines

Bakrid also called Eid-ul-Adha, will be celebrated on August 1 this year. In Hyderabad Eid-ul- Adha namaz will not be held at the Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Across Telangana, there will be no Eid-ul-Adha namaz in Eidgahs due to coronavirus pandemic. But Eid namaz will be allowed in mosques with certain restrictions. Telangana State Wakf Board announced that 'Namaz-e-Eid' would not be held at Eidgahs or the open grounds where Muslim worshippers gather twice a year.

The Wakf Board Guidelines

Eid namaz will be only allowed in neighbourhood mosques. The Wakf Board said, not more than 50 people should perform namaz at each mosque if there are more than 50 people the namaz is recommended in two spells.

The Waqf Board advised to strictly follow the social distancing norms, masks and other precautions to curb the virus spread.

Mosque managing committees are instructed to keep sanitizers at entry points of mosques. The guidelines also ban handshakes or hugs after Eid namaz.

When it comes to Qurbani, slaughtering of animals in streets and public places is strictly prohibited.

"I appeal to the people to visit mosques in their neighbourhoods and attend the prayers following guidelines like social distancing and wearing a mask. Stay at your homes after prayers," the Mecca Masjid Maulana insisted.