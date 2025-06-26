Live
Ekal Abhiyan Strengthens Vision for Holistic Rural Development at Aija Training Camp
Gadwal: A “Monthly Ekal Abhiyan Training Camp” was organized today at the Brahmangari Temple in Aija. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Ekal Abhiyan volunteers and leaders, with a shared goal of empowering rural India through education, health, and sustainable livelihoods.
Bhagat Reddy, the Sanch President, attended the program as the chief guest and addressed the gathering. In his speech, he highlighted that Ekal Abhiyan schools are playing a pivotal role in bringing transformation to rural India by providing literacy, healthcare awareness, and economic well-being, particularly in remote and underserved areas.
He emphasized that education remains at the core of the movement, but the mission has now expanded towards holistic village development. This includes digital literacy, women empowerment, basic health services, sustainable agriculture, job creation, and skill development initiatives. These efforts are aligned with the broader goal of building self-reliant and progressive rural communities.
Bhagat Reddy informed the attendees that the Ekal movement currently operates with an active and trustworthy international network of over 400,000 volunteers, and is working diligently to achieve the ambitious target of developing 36,000 integrated villages by the year 2030.
Adding to the spirit of the program, motivational speaker Medikonda Venkatesh delivered an inspiring talk on the topic “Moral Values as the Duty of Every Individual.” His message centered on personal ethics and the importance of righteous living for societal progress.
The event was also graced by Ekal Abhiyan’s Anchal Mahadevam, Sanch Promukh Ranganath, Sanch Sadak Someshwaramma, along with local volunteers, women leaders, and teachers, all of whom actively participated in the discussions and sessions.
The training camp concluded on a positive and energetic note, with renewed commitment among participants to continue striving for rural upliftment and nation-building through the Ekal model of development.