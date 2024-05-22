Ekal abhiyan Varg meeting held in Gadwal

Gadwal: BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy attended the Ekal Abhiyaan Satsang Sadhak Varga program behind the Old Housing Board Ayyappa Temple in Gadwala town today.

Ekal Abhiyan, founded in 1989 inspired by Swami Vivekananda's vision, focuses on nation-building by establishing schools in remote forest areas. The organization has successfully set up 102,052 schools, promoting inclusive development across India. Their efforts include imparting basic education, health education, character education, awareness education, and developmental education, particularly benefiting grameen (rural) and tribal communities.

Ekal Abhiyan School provides basic education to poor children in rural tribal villages by bringing education directly to their doorsteps. This foundational education enables children in remote areas to pursue higher education. The program emphasizes cleanliness, local sports, and moral values, equipping students to lead disciplined lives. Additionally, Ekal Schools conduct health camps twice a year, offering free medicines to students, further supporting their well-being and development.

Ekal Abhiyan conducts health camps in every school twice a year, providing free medicines and various skilled medical services to rural communities. A special project aims to eradicate anemia in children aged two to ten years. Participants in this program included Raghavachari, Sridhar, Ramakrishna, Basavaraju, Tirumalarao, Sumalatha, Elluri Rammohan, Satyavani, and others.