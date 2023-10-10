Eknath Shinde to address public meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would soon address a massive public meeting in the city as the Shiv Sena Shinde Group has decided to field candidates in 119 Assembly constituencies.

With the election schedule being announced, the Shiv SenaTelangana President S Shivaji said that his party would be contesting in all the 119 Assembly segments this time with a slogan of ‘Garv Se kaho hum Hindu Hai’. The Shiv Sena Telangana Chief said that they would confine the Owaisi brothers to the house and that Shiv Sena party top leaders, Ministers, MP, MLA, MLC will be present in the election campaign.

Shivaji said that this time they would give a strong fight to the AIMIM party of the Owaisi brothers. He alleged that KCR had cheated the people of Telangana.

The day has come when KCR, who cheated the unemployed youth, would be taught a lesson and called upon the people to come forward and use this opportunity. Hyderabad Parliament Convenor Suryavanshi Ramesh, Balapur Ahmed, Rahul, Gopal Raj, Satish, Akhil and others were present in the meeting.