Elaborate arrangements made for Inter exams

Karimnagar: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the Intermediate exams to be held from Wednesday.

With the cooperation of the district administration, all the facilities are provided to the students without any difficulties. Inter board officials said some examination centres have been shifted to make them accessible to students. They said that they have made arrangements to prevent errors in the conduct of examinations and mass copying.

A total of 56 examination centres have been set up across the district. Out of total 33,549 students, 16,590 are in first year and 16,959 in second year. Facilities like drinking water, electricity and toilets are arranged. Section 144 is being implemented at the examination centres. 56 Chief Superintendents and 1010 invigilators have been appointed and given special training.

4609 inter first year students and 3934 second year students from government and private colleges of Rajanna Sirisilla district will appear for the exam. A total of 18 examination centers have been set up for Intermediate.

Teams have been formed with the officers of various departments to supervise the examinations. DECs two, Chief Superintendents 18, Departmental Officers 18, Additional Chief Superintendents 7, Sitting Squad two, Flying Squad three, Three custodians were appointed.

Speaking to The Hans India District Intermediate Education Officer Jagan mohan reddy said if the students are under stress and fear, they can contact the toll free numbers 1800914416, 14414 and the psychiatrists will give advice. Students and their parents should use this opportunity.

Students can download their hall tickets from tsbie.cgg.gov.in two days before their exams in the college. The students may attend the examination with the permission of the Chief Superintendent without requiring the signature and seal of the Principal.

Electronic devices and cellphones are prohibited in the examination hall as the examination starts at 9 am. He said that it is better for the students to go to the exam centres allotted to them beforehand.