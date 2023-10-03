Elated over IT Tower at Malakpet, Asad lauds KTR for Old City devpt

♦ Praises IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao’s ‘Development Vision’ for the southern city

♦ Asad calls for support to BRS and highlights the employment opportunities the IT tower offers

♦ Rebukes opposition criticism, commends Rama Rao, and expresses confidence in BRS’s victory





Hyderabad: The old city in Hyderabad would be witnessing major developments and high-class infrastructure in coming years, says Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. He lauded the efforts of IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao for the ‘Development Vision’ for the southern part of the city. With the first ever Iconic IT Park ‘iTek Nucleus’ being inaugurated in Malakpet, Asad asked people to vote for BRS for further development.

He said that the inauguration of the IT Tower at Malakpet was a poignant moment. He recalled that in the past, the old city had often faced criticism related to communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims, as well as lack of development. However, he emphasised that the Majlis party has made substantial progress in the old city. With the representation of AIMIM, the old city has now successfully established its very own IT Tower, which is expected to provide employment opportunities for approximately 20,000 young individuals from the old city. “Now, several hundreds of working youth from the old city travel far away to new cities to work in IT companies, after the IT Tower, those would be working here,” he added.

Subsequently, he commended Minister Rama Rao for his dedicated efforts towards the development of the old city.

Asad also urged him to consider the establishment of government offices in the same area and made a request for allocating land for KG to PG educational institutions catering to minority communities. Addressing KTR directly, Asad stated with confidence, “You can make these decisions now or after returning to power.” This confidence stemmed from his belief in BRS winning in the upcoming assembly elections.









In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that the steering of the BRS car is in the hands of Asad Owaisi, he dismissed it by stating that an individual from New Delhi had made disparaging comments. Asad pointed out, “I was standing near the corner of the stage, and Minister Rama Rao called me. Now, you can judge for yourself who is steering the vehicle.”

Targeting the Congress and BJP, he said one is a blackmailer and the other one spreads communal hatred. “You (voters) have the record of the last nine years, see and vote for BRS.

This is our responsibility to vote for the ruling party (BRS) and bring them back to power,” he said while addressing the crowd.

Pointing to the opposition, Asad said “I am speaking politics at the event, as I am neither a scientist nor a philosopher to speak about nucleus. I am a politician and will speak only politics. If we (ruling party) stop using political idiom, others (opposition) may carry forward,” he noted.