Elections have become ATMs for Congress leaders, says KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said elections have become ATMs for the Congress leaders, who get ready with new shirts to earn money. Targeting the TPCC Chief, Rao said that earlier it was cash for vote but now it was cash for seat.

He made the comments while the Congress leader from DevarakondaBilya Naik joined the party at Telangana Bhavan. Rao mocked the Congress leaders stating that they had a habit for 30 years. “Once elections come, they stitch new shirts and everyone claims that they all are CM candidates. Later a survey will predict Congress will win. Last time also it was the same. The then TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy pledged not to shave till KCR was defeated,” he pointed out. He also recalled TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s challenge to retire from politics if he was defeated from Kodangal. “BRS had won there but the ‘sannasi’ was still in politics,” Rao quipped.

The BRS leader questioned with what face the Congress leaders were seeking votes. ‘Do they want to say vote for us for not solving fluorosis and drinking water problems; for not providing ‘RythuBandhu’ and 24-hour power supply? What Congress has given to Nalgonda except fluorosis’, he asked.

Rao said over 3,000 tribals could become public representatives thanks to the CM’s decision to convert thandas into gram panchayats. He called upon the leaders of Devarakonda to ensure the party gets nothing less than majority of 60,000 votes. He reminded that KCR had given five lift irrigation projects to Devarakonda, whereas the Congress never bothered about Dindi even after 60 years.

Alleging that the Opposition leaders were intellectually bankrupt, Rao said the Congress is asking for one more chance. “We gave 11 chances of ruling for 55 years, but it is talking as if it is a new born party,” he said. He called upon people to vote for Congress if they want three-hour power supply or for BRS which is providing 24X7 supply.

“On one hand there is RythuBandhu, KCR and on the other Rabandhu Congress. There is ‘schemes KCR’ and on the other side there is ‘scam Congress’. On one side there is car, other side there are bekars like Congress and BJP,” Rao commented.

He lashed out at the BJP leaders for lying on farmer suicides and also allegaing of government not handing over land for the tribal university.

‘The land was given five years back’. Rao said the party was aspiring for national politics and there was no need for being a tail or B-team to any other party.