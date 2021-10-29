Electric vehicle charging station for every 25 kilometres: Minister Jagadish Reddy

"Electric vehicles will lead the automobile sector in the future. It is also necessary to enhance the usage of electric vehicles which cause no harm to the environment," said minister for energy Jagadish Reddy.

Reddy on Friday attended 'EV Trade Expo' at Hitex in Hyderabad as a chief guest where he rode electric bikes. He said that the state government also providing tax cuts and encouraging the manufactures of the electric bikes. "The government is focusing on strengthening the infrastructure that poses a great challenge in enhancing the usage of electric vehicles," the minister said adding that a charging station will be set up for every 25 kilometres in the state.

He also said that such vehicle expos will increase the sales and also bring awareness among the public on the usage of the vehicles. Atum, MG, ETO, Tata and other companies showcased the models of electric vehicles.