Eminent editor ABK honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Hyderabad : Veteran Journalists’ Association (VJA) on Thursday honoured eminent Editor ABK Prasad with Lifetime Achievement Award at a function at Somajiguda Press Club. A book on ABK’s services and achievements was also released on the occasion.

Dr Anne Bhavani Koteswara Prasad, popularly known as ABK had served as Editor of all the mainstream journals of Andhra Pradesh and he is known to be a crusader of editorial independence from the management. He also served as the chairman of the Official Language Commission from 2004 to 2009 in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

At the age of 89 years, he is still active and continuing with his writings. He has put in 61 years of service in Journalism.

The book ‘Aluperugani Aksharayodhudu-ABK’ was also released and he was felicitated on this occasion by Dr Sanjay Baru, advisor to former PM and former Editor of Financial Express who was the chief guest. Dasu Kesavarao, president, Veteran Journalists’ Association, K Srinivas Reddy, chairman, Telangana Media Academy, Dr K Ramachandra Murthy, prominent Editor, Dr K Srinivas, Editor, Andhra Jyothi and RV Ramarao, Editor, Visalandhra, were also present on the occasion.

