Just In
Energy management award for NTPC unit
Ramagundam: NTPC Ramagundam, under the leadership of Kedar Ranjan Pandu, ED (R&T), has been honored with the prestigious Energy Management Insight Award by the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM). This recognition is part of the 2024 Energy Management Leadership Awards program, which highlights organizations demonstrating exemplary efforts in energy management.
The award acknowledges NTPC Ramagundam’s insightful case study on the diverse benefits of implementing energy management systems certified to the ISO 50001 standard. The case study showcased how NTPC Ramagundam successfully integrated the energy management system into its existing business processes, leading to more efficient resource management, sustained energy savings, and continuous improvement in energy performance.