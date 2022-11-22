Enforcement Directorate quizzes Talasani's PA Minister's son denies receiving notices

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav's PA Harish in connection with the casino-money laundering scam which brought to light the alleged links between politicians and the casino organiser CH Praveen.

Sources said that Harish submitted his personal bank transaction details to ED officials.

The Central agency has already grilled the minister's brothers in connection with their alleged role in money laundering. TRS legislator from Ibrahimpatnam M Kishan Reddy has appeared before ED. Ruling party MLC L Ramana who was also questioned was admitted to hospital on health grounds. When news broke out that the minister's son Saikiran Yadav also received ED notices, the young TRS leader responded quickly and clarified that it was false. Saikiran said he had not received any notice from ED till date.