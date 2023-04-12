Enforcement Directorate seeks 8 points from SIT

Hyderabad: In a new twist to the ongoing probe into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday asked the SIT to provide details on eight issues.

The ED, it is being, said that it suspects that money laundering had taken place in the Papergate. It has served notices to two officials of the TSPSC and approached the City Civil Court seeking permission to grill the two main accused Praveen and Rajashekhar Reddy.

The ED also asked the government to furnish the details of the SIT (Special Investigation Team) in the case. The SIT on the other hand had submitted its report to the Telangana High Court on Tuesday. Sources said that the central agency asked the Commission's Section officer Shankara Laxmi and another officer Satyanarayana to appear before them.

The two officials have been asked to give the details of the maintenance of the computer network and the procedure for sharing of the confidential information.



Officials said that the ED would also question the main accused Praveen and Rajashekhar. They requested the court to permit the ED to carry phones and computers to record the statements of the two accused in the jail.

The ED suspects that crores of rupees had changed hands between the accused and the persons who appeared for the exams. Some NRIs from the USA and New Zealand also appeared in the exams and paid hefty amounts to get the question papers. ED also suspects that there was a nexus between ruling party leaders, accused and those who appeared in the examinations.

Meanwhile, the SIT report submitted to the court said that 17 persons were arrested so far in the case and statements of TSPSC officials, including Chairman and members were also recorded. The SIT also revealed that the employees involved in the Pagergate attended the Group 1 exam without taking permission from the higher authorities of the Commission. It further said that the SIT had in the past handled many important cases successfully and hence there was no need to hand it over to CBI.