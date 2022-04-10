Engineering student ends life in Medchal

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a student allegedly committed suicide at a college hostel. The incident took place at a private Engineering College girl's hostel in Medchal. The student identified as Swatika (19). Swatika was found hanging from a ceiling in her room.

The college management informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and registered a case. The police shifted Swatika's dead body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. The police have begun an investigation into the case and also trying to find out the reasons behind taking such an extreme step.

The college management and police have informed the parents of Swatika regarding the incident. Police are also looking at other angles to reach the final conclusion. The police have sought the autopsy report from the government hospital for further investigation.