Ensuring better governance

Rangareddy: In an assertive move, Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar directed officials for transparency in allocation of double-bedroom houses in the constituency. During his meeting with the District Collector Bharti Holikeri on Tuesday, he raised concerns regarding the irregularities observed in the allocation of double-bedroom housesduring the previous government’s tenure.

He asserted that there were discrepancies in the selection process, and these concerns were consistently brought to the attention of higher authorities, even when he was in the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Collector corroborated Shankar’s claims, stating that then ruling party leaders and intermediaries had favoured undeserving beneficiaries over the genuinely impoverished. She underscored the necessity of ensuring that double-bedroom houses are allocated to those in genuine need, without any undue influence or bias.

Holikeri acknowledged the lengthy history of arbitrary house allocations during the previous government, where houses were reportedly allotted to people’s representatives, officials, and leaders instead of deserving beneficiaries. Despite these challenges, she called for full cooperation from officials to develop an administration that aligns with the government’s commitment to serving the people effectively.

In addition, the MLA emphasised the importance of transparent governance, asserting that the Congress party stands for a government that serves the people with integrity.During the meeting held at the district office, Veerlapalli discussed various crucial issues with the Collector. He conveyed his expectation for an impartial administration.

The MLA highlighted the challenges faced by the public in accessing administrative facilities and stressed the need to align government programmes with the aspirations of the people, particularly in welfare development initiatives.