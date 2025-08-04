EO inspects Rajanna temple

Vemulawada: Executive Officer of Sri Parvathi Rajarajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam, Radha Bai, on Sunday inspected several key departments of the temple in Vemulawada.

As part of her visit, the EO reviewed the functioning and maintenance of the main temple, prasadam preparation unit, prasadam sales counters, protocol section, central storehouse, booking counters, publicity department, and the devotees’ information centre.

During a meeting with officials and staff, she emphasized the need to ensure the quality of ingredients used in prasadam preparation. She directed that the offerings made to the deity must be prepared with purity, adhere to prescribed standards, and maintain quality without any compromise.

She also reviewed stock maintenance in the godown, proper upkeep of registers, operations at ticket counters, and the quality of services provided to devotees at the information centres.The EO stressed the importance of timely ticket issuance and instructed the staff to strictly follow punctuality. She further directed the staff at the information centre to interact politely with devotees and ensure that there are no lapses in prasadam quality.

Strict instructions were issued to maintain discipline, service quality, and cleanliness across all departments of the temple.