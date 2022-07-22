Errabelli Dayakar Rao hands over bio-metric devices to 424 Bank Sakhis

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday handed over bio-metric devices to 424 Bank Sakhis, who assist banking services in rural areas.

He said the government was determined to empower women economically and socially through planning. "Banks are interested in providing loans to women because of timely and proper repayment of loans."

Rao said more than 45 lakh women are members in four lakh Self Help Groups across the State and are on the path of development by increasing their income. In the rural system, poor women cannot go to banks, and Bank Sakhis contribute service to their convenience. The main task of the Bank Sakhis is to bring the banking system to village level. In the first phase 424 Bank Sakhis were established for 2,000 villages by connecting 4-5 villages and the rural banking system.

He suggested that the selected 424 Bank Sakhis should meet women at village level and create awareness about the services provided. 'Bank Sakhis' are working like Gopalamitra as they have already strengthened women's groups under the Pashumitra programme. Enthusiastic women are encouraged through search for small businesses. He said Rs 535-crore investment was provided to 70,000 women entrepreneurs last year.

NABARD general manager Selvan describing it as an innovative programme to connect with rural people. He said digital literacy services are very necessary for managing financial transactions. "Efforts are being made for this through NABARD. NABARD is working for women empowerment keeping in view the government's vision.