Errabelli Dayakar Rao lays foundation stone for Palm Oil Factory in Thorrur

The Telangana state government is actively promoting oil palm cultivation in anticipation of future needs and providing subsidies to encourage farmers besides making efforts to expand the cultivated area. As part of this initiative, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao laid the foundation stone for a palm oil factory in Gopalagiri, Thorruru Mandal, Palakurti Constituency, of Mahabubabad District.



The office of the palm oil factory was also inaugurated in Haripirala village. Currently, oil palm is cultivated in 6,535 acres of land in Mahabubabad district.



The Gopalagiri Palm Oil Factory will be built on 82 acres of land and will have a capacity to process 30 to 60 tons of oil per day. The construction of this factory is estimated to cost Rs. 175 crore. With a milling capacity of 60 tonnes of oil per hour, it will be the largest factory of its kind in the country.



The establishment of this factory will create employment opportunities for around 300 people. In addition to expanding the area of palm oil cultivation, the factory will also be accessible to the farmers.