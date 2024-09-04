Essential supplies provided to villagers surrounded by water

Mulugu: Following the heavy rain, Padigapur and Yelubaka are surrounded by water; essential supplies and medical treatment have been provided to those affected by floods, said mandal special officer Dr Appaiah, DMHO on Tuesday.

Following the instructions of the district Collector and Minister Danasari Anasuya, he visited. Dr. Appaiah mentioned that at 7 am he had gone to the villages and spoke with all residents and inquired about their problems.

The villagers stated that due to lack of proper transport facilities they are facing difficulties in obtaining essential supplies and in dealing with health issues. They reported that the backwater from Kongalamadugu is causing disruption to transport as it rises onto roads. They fear that a tamarind tree in the village could fall any moment. They mentioned that the EGS money is not being properly distributed by the postman.

Seethakka had recently announced that a bridge has been sanctioned when she visited Chintal Cross during the initial rains and declared that even though building the bridge is not an emergency, their request would be fulfilled.

Regarding the remaining three issues, the DMHO assured that water on road from Kongalavagu would be drained. Problems such as cutting down trees would be resolved. The public was informed not to panic under any circumstances and that emergencies like fevers or vomiting could be quickly addressed.

A medical camp was conducted by doctors from the Kodishel PHC. About 237 were examined and 32 were found to have colds, coughs and fevers. Malaria RDT and Dengue RDT tests were conducted for everyone. Ten were tested.

However, it was determined that none had malaria or dengue.

He explained that not every fever is dengue; thus, to prevent viral fever, mosquitoes should be controlled by keeping the surroundings clean. ‘People should use mosquito nets day and night and drain out water from storage pots, buckets and drums every three to four days.

MRO Ravinder, SI Srikant Reddy, MPO Sridhar Rao, secretary Dharmender, village panchayat staff, and elders Kaka, Lingaiah, Krishna, and Ailaya were present.