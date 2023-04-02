EV charging station come into action in Yadadri

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation chairman Y Satish Reddy, recently unveiled the first-ever Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station at Yadadri. The inauguration on Friday was seen as a major milestone for the State, which has been working to promote clean energy usage in rural and semi-urban areas.





According to Reddy, the PPP model has proven to be a viable option for the government to engage and encourage private players to supply and install public charging infrastructure in remote areas. He also emphasized that Telangana has become one of the first states in India to officially launch an EV charging station in the PPP model. The State Government has been collaborating with suppliers and manufacturers to install these charging stations under the PPP model since August 2022. This move is expected to significantly boost the adoption of electric vehicles in Telangana and promote sustainable transportation in the State.











