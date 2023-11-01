Even Central BJP Ministers praise welfare progs of TS: Vinod

Sircilla: State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that development and welfare programmes that are going on in Telangana State are not happening in any other State in the country.

Speaking at a meeting of Vemulawada mandal physically challenged persons in the district, he reminded that the Central Niti Aayog chaired by the Prime Minister recognised the development and welfare programmes in Telangana State and gave many awards and rewards.

Vinod Kumar said that the BJP Ministers at the Centre praised the development and welfare programmes in the State many times. But they are making political criticisms outside against the BRS government and people are closely watching all this.

If CM KCR will deliver as he is a man of his word. The state government is giving pensions to 5, 69, 712 people in Telangana State. The development and welfare programmes in the state of Telangana are not visible in the States ruled by Congress and BJP, he said.

Vinod Kumar asked the people not to believe the deceitful words of Congress and BJP leaders and pay attention to the development and welfare programmes that the state government is already implementing and what will be implemented in the coming days.

Vemulawada Assembly constituency MLA candidate Chalmeda Lakshminarasimha Rao, Chairman State Corporation for Disabled Ketireddy Vasudeva Reddy, ZP Chairperson Aruna Raghavareddy, Municipal Chairperson Madhavi Raju, ZPTCs, MPPs, Councillors and others were present.