Even Lord Brahma cannot save TRS: Eatala

Hyderabad: Congress leader Komatireddi Rajagopal Reddy would take a decision to quit Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, said former minister Eatala Rajender.

Speaking to the media at Huzurabad on Saturday he stated that Rajagopal Reddy was his good friend and openly stated during the Huzurabad by-elections, that only if Eatala Rajender wins the election, the democracy has won.

Rajender said Rajaiah Yadav has been in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi since 2001 till date and served as the in-charge of Medak district. A person who served as the Chairman of the Sheep Federation resigned from the primary membership of the TRS party.

There were many others who would soon quit TRS. Change would happen beyond anyone's imagination. Already many former MLAs and current MLAs of all parties were in touch with BJP. After Rajaiah Yadav quit he got 30 calls from Delhi, he noted. BJP central leadership wants to come to power in Telangana , Rajender said adding that he was given a specific responsibility and as he had good relations with all the parties for the last 20 years the responsibility would be fulfilled.

Both big and small would be welcomed into BJP. In Huzurabad too, many TRS leaders were ready to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Even Lord Brahma cannot save TRS but the party leaders were not able to see reality, he said.

Rajender maintained that he would compete in Gajwel and in Huzurabad by-elections, he campaigned and won by saying that it was a contest between KCR and the self-esteem of the people of Huzurabad.

The TRS government did not follow the protocol even for a single day after the Huzurabad election result. When the Congress party was in power, they never violated the local MLA's rights and protocol.

He said that if he doesn't defeat KCR his life has no meaning and his fight was not with those here, but with KCR. The option was left to KCR. People like Indira Gandhi and NTR have lost polls, KCR should know that, he informed.

Rajender also informed that he bought water motors in Tekurthi and Madipalli as the government did not have the capacity to provide it and spent his own money in Ghanmukla. In the next BJP government, Huzurabad would witness development enough for 100 years.