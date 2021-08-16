Every Dalit banega crorepati: KCR

Huzurabad: Countering the Opposition criticism over the just-launched Dalit Bandhu scheme, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that this scheme would cover all eligible Dalits in the State, including government employees belonging to the SC community. A total of about 17 lakh families would be benefitted by this scheme. Addressing a public meeting at Huzurabad on Monday, KCR said the government aims to make every Dalit family a 'Crorepati'. He said this inspiration had come after seeing the Khoja community who succeeded in business in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister said that he is sure the new scheme would trigger a nationwide debate and all the States will follow Telangana for the empowerment of Dalits. In Hyderabad, every family of the Khoja community has become rich as they developed skills in the business. Likewise, all Dalits should also emerge as strong business community in the State, and the government is committed to extend support in form the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He said the government would help in development of entrepreneurial skills among the beneficiaries.

KCR said that the first priority would be given to the poorest of poor and then the scheme would be extended to the government employees. The government, he said, would spend about Rs 30,000 crore every year and cover all the Dalit families in four or five years by spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

To avoid any administrative problems, the Chief Minister asked people to open separate Dalit Bandhu bank accounts so that the government can directly deposit Rs 10 lakh in their accounts.

The beneficiaries are free to choose their profession like setting up a dairy farm, oil mill, rice mill etc anywhere in the State. He appealed to Dalit intellectuals, writers and retired employees to extend their support in implementation of the scheme. He said he would visit Huzurabad again after 20 days and review the status of the scheme. He will interact with the beneficiaries at their doorsteps during his next visit, he added.