JSW opens community centre at Thelkoloi

The JSW Foundation, the CSR arm of JSWBPSL, marked a major milestone in community infrastructure by inaugurating a new community centre at Brahmanpada under Thelkoloi gram panchayat in Sambalpur district on Friday.

The facility was inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the presence of State Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik and former Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak among others.

Senior JSW representatives J P Singh, Vice-President & Head HR, JSW BPSL; Vishal Raj, Head – JSW Foundation (Sambalpur & Jharsuguda) and Ramraj Kushvaha, General Manager – Projects were also present on the occasion.

Following the inauguration, the newly developed community facility was handed over by Vishal Raj to Thelkoloi Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Abanti Nayak.

Addressing a gathering, Dharmendra Pradhan lauded JSW Foundation’s sustained contribution towards community development and creation of quality social infrastructure. Developed as a multipurpose facility, the centre is expected to serve as a hub for social, cultural, educational and community activities, contributing to inclusive and sustainable grassroots development in the region.