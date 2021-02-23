Every police station in Telangana to have Cyber Warriors

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind the Telangana state police has initiated a new mission wherein the police department will deploy cyberwarriors in every police station of the state to curb the rising number of cybercrime cases.

The Director General of Police (DGP) of TS Police, M Mahender Reddy, on Monday launched the new initiative under which two to five police personnel from each police station will be provided training to act as cyber warriors to prevent and investigate cybercrimes, as well as create public awareness about the cybercrimes.

The DGP launched the week-long training programme for 1988 officials selected as cyber warriors. Speaking at the event, the DGP said that, there will be two cyber warriors in each police station in rural areas whereas in semi-urban area police stations there will be three cyberwarriors. However, in each of the police stations under police commissionrates or cities, five cops will be trained as cyberwarriors.

He noted, "As human life is increasingly becoming digital, cybercrimes are also on the rise. It is a first of its kind initiative undertaken anywhere in the country with an intention to prevent the menace of cybercrime. Since 4G mobile services have been extended to even remote villages, cybercrimes can be committed from any part of the world."

"We are hopeful that the cyber warriors will play a key role in preventing cybercrimes and so they will work to ensure that effective investigations in such crimes are carried out. So far, 17 functional verticals were already in day to day functioning of all police stations and Cybercrimes will now become the 18th functional vertical to assess the performance of the police force," stated the officer. Mahender Reddy further added, "Since cybercrimes are very different in nature from the conventional crimes, special training will be provided to cyber warriors not only to prevent cybercrimes but also to create awareness among people and investigate such crimes. Every crime which takes place will have some cyber-related component, and if cyber warriors help the police officers investigating conventional crimes, the investigations can be completed expeditiously."

Apart from it, the cyber criminals are using modern techniques with every passing day and it is clearly instructed to the state police that they should also keep themselves abreast with the latest technological developments to tackle cybercrimes, stated the officer.