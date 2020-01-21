Everyone should exercise right to vote: Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy said eligible voter should vote in the municipal elections and all should cooperate in keeping the elections peaceful.

The Collector inspected the reception centre set up to hold elections for the municipal corporation on the campus of the Polytechnic College.

Speaking on the occasion, he said all arrangements have been made in the four municipalities on behalf of the district administration to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere.

Elaborate arrangements have been prevent untoward incidents while the polling is underway, he said adding the Striking Force has been deployed at vulnerable polling stations in the district.

Distribution Centre employees have set up a table for each polling station so that electoral staff does not get confused. All staff members have already attended and received material from their polling station. The polling will begin at 7 am on Wednesday and continue till 5 pm, the Collector said. Everyone should take advantage of his voting right and come to the polling station to vote for the candidate of his choice.

He warned that if anyone tries to entice voters or casts fake votes, stringent would be taken against him. The Collector warned against provoking people or candidates or parties. He added that actions will be taken in case of violation of the Code of Conduct. He warned that there would be harsh action if peace disrupted anywhere.

He urged the candidates, representatives of political parties and the people to cooperate in the election of the district administration.