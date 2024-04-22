Ex-DCP Radhakishan visits ailing mother

Hyderabad: A local court granted interim bail to former DCP Task Force, P Radhakishan Rao to visit his ailing mother.

The ex-DCP who is accused in the alleged phone-tapping case, reached Karimnagar amid heavy security to see his mother as she was being treated in a private hospital. Earlier, the former cop approached the court

seeking permission to visit his mother. The court granted bail after hearing the application and granted permission for Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.

The police escorted Radhakishan to Karimnagar and brought him back in the evening to Chanchalguda jail. The former Task Force DCP along with three police officers D Praneeth Rao, N Bhujanga Rao, and M Thirupathanna were arrested in connection with the phone tapping case.