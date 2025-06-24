Ex MLA’s plea in prajavani: Cong govt harassing me

Nalgonda: Former Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah has alleged that officials in the constituency are harassing BRS leaders by submitting false reports, backed by the ruling party leaders.

He said that despite making 26 phone calls to the District Collector regarding the issue, there was no response, which forced him to approach the Grievance Day programme.

On Monday, during the prajavani, Lingaiah, along with party workers, submitted petitions to the Collector. Speaking to the media afterward at the Collectorate, he expressed disappointment over the Collector’s failure to respond to phone calls regarding public issues.

He further alleged that former Nakrekal Market Committee Chairman Koppula Pradeep Reddy and former Chinnakaparthy Sarpanch Boya Vanishreen’s representations were being ignored deliberately.

He claimed officials were submitting false reports under pressure from the ruling party and MLA as part of a political conspiracy against Pradeep Reddy.

He also mentioned that the Panchayat Secretary of Ketepally was suspended based on these false reports. He criticised the officials for working at the behest of ruling party leaders and said that even after multiple petitions in Grievance Day meetings, no action has been taken on constituency issues.

The former MLA accused the authorities of demolishing buildings on farmland belonging to the former Chinnakaparthy Sarpanch and alleged that ministers are not paying attention to the people’s suffering.

Lingaiah concluded by claiming that officials are acting like Congress agents and that houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme are being given only to Congress leaders in the villages.