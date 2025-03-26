Expedite Indiramma Model House construction: Addl Collector

Asifabad: Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari said that the construction work of Indiramma Model Houses undertaken in the district should be completed as soon as possible.

He inspected the ongoing construction work at Indiramma Model Housing Site in Rebbena on Tuesday. He suggested that officials should take steps to complete the construction work quickly.

Meanwhile, he directed officials to take measures to provide drinking water through alternative means in areas where Mission Bhagiratha water is not available to avoid drinking water problems during summer.

He said that the leakage of Mission Bhagiratha pipelines and repair work of borewells should be resolved quickly. He said that basic facilities like drinking water, electricity and roads should be provided to the people and that they should be continuously monitored without any problems.

He said that the beneficiaries should complete the construction of their houses before the onset of the rainy season. Later, he inspected the construction work of Indiramma model houses in Pasigaon village of the mandal, drinking water, alternative routes and other infrastructure and made several suggestions to the officials. Later, a review meeting was held with the Panchayat secretaries on the LRS management process. He said that the officials should take coordinated steps to complete the target of the land regularization scheme in Rebbena mandal by 100 percent by the 31st of this month. Explaining the importance of the scheme to the people, he said that all the eligible beneficiaries should take steps to take advantage of the fruits of the scheme.

He said that all steps should be taken to resolve the problems faced in the implementation of the scheme and that the Panchayat secretaries should visit the field level and create awareness among the beneficiaries. DPO Bikshapati, Housing DE Venugopal and others participated in this programme.