Expedite land acquisition for Future City: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to expedite the land acquisition for the proposed Future City.

In the review of the Industries Department, the Chief Minister inquired with the officials about the status of land acquisition for Future City which would be developed in 30,000 acres, and stressed that it should be completed quickly to take up the proposed projects in the new city.

As part of the development of the Future city, Reddy said that an integrated sports complex should be developed. He asked officials to appoint global sports architects for designing sports complex in such a way that it should accommodate all sports including cricket, football and golf.

Revanth Reddy also reviewed the progress made in the land acquisition for NIMZ (National Investment and Manufacturing Zone). He wanted more space for data centers. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to convince the farmers towards land acquisition for industrial development.

Asserting that every industrialist who visits Telangana should be convinced to invest in the state, the CM said that the Cabinet Sub-committee on mega projects should meet every 15 days and discuss the proposed projects.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the establishment of Global Capability Centers in 2024 and newly opened 25 GCCs in 2025. He emphasized that more centers should be established.