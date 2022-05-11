Extend cooperation to farmers: Jagadish

Athmakur( S), Suryapet: Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said that the farmers should focus on collective agricultural development.

He urged the farmer production associations to extend support to small and marginal farmers. He inaugurated the new building of the Farmers 'Producers' Association built at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh.

Addressing on the occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy said that the State government led by Chief Minister KCR had made available ample water and electricity for agriculture.

At the same time, it was suggested that farmers should give priority to high-yielding ID crops.

Apart from this, measures should be taken to focus on soil conservation to ensure high yields. He emphasised on the need to strengthen farmer producer centers.

He said there were 324 farmer produce centres across the State, of them four centres are located in Suryapet district, of which two are located in Atmakur were doing business of Rs 60 lakh.

Minister Jagadish Reddy inaugurated the conference by lighting the lamp after the opening of farmer producer organisation building of Mother Teresa foundation.

The Minister accompanied by ZP Vice-Chairman Gopagani Venkatnarayana Goud, MPP M Swarna Latha, MRO Hema Malini, MPDO Malsur Naik, AO Dantala Divya, NABARD official Satyanaryana and others.