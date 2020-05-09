Facilitate fruit growers to sell seasonal fruits: Telangana High Court

During the lockdown period, The High Court directed the State government to look into what best provisional arrangements can be facilitated to the fruit growers in the State to sell their yield in the Red, Orange and Green Zones and directed the state government to inform the court by May 13.



The Writ Petition filed by retired veterinary doctor K. Narayan Reddy from Nirmal, sought direction to the State government to come to the rescue of fruit growers during this lockdown by arranging temporary markets to enable them to sell the seasonal fruits. Hearing the plea through video conference, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan & Justice B. Viiaysen Reddy, opined that the mango and lime fruits are seasonal fruits and within a short period the sale of these fruits will end. If efforts are not made by the State government to facilitate fruit growers to sell these fruits, the fruit growers will face difficulties because mangoes are also being transported from north India. Advocate General B.S. Prasad informed the bench that the State government has permitted the sale of fruits during the lockdown period. The case has been adjourned to May 13.