Fake certificates gang busted, 11 held in Hyderabad

The Special Operation Team, Madhapur Zone and KPHB Police in Hyderabad on Friday in a joint operation busted a fake education certificates racket and took 11 members of a gang into custody.

Police informed that the gang was involved in preparation and procurement of Degree, PG, BTech, SSC and Intermediate fake certificates.

The inter-state gang had prepared fake certificates of 18 Universities and SSC and Intermediate Boards from 13 states.

The police seized fake education certificates, recommendation letters, fake seals stamps, logos, ATM cards, Aadhaar and mobile phones.

