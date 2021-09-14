Fake Receipt Scam : 23 civic staff to go behind bars soon

Nalgonda : The police department is reportedly gearing up to arrest a staff of Nalgonda Municipal Corporation for his alleged involvement in the sensational fake receipt scam that took place in 2015.

It is learnt that the staff of Nalgonda municipality who was involved in the fake receipt scam between 2011 to 2015 is soon going to be behind the bars. According to sources, an audit report confirmed that as many as 27 persons were directly involved in the scam and around 10 staff were suspended during preliminary probe.

The CCS team which took up the case had to put it aside as there was no progress, but SP AV Ranganath resumed probe last year and formed teams to crack the case. The teams paid special attention and collected records and supporting evidence of irregularities from the sections in which culprits worked. It is learnt that the local two-town police on Sunday detained three people including a woman working in Nalgonda municipal corporation and Chandur municipal corporation respectively.

The fake receipt scam came to light after a complaint was filed in two-town police station by the then municipal commissioner Managa Tayaru in 2015. As the case progressed, the government suspended 21 staff of Nalgonda municipality in 2016 after submission of report by auditing team.

It is believed that as many as 27 staff of Nalgonda municipality faced allegations of charges of irregularities. Of them, one committed suicide and two other people died of illness. According to sources, the police are making plans to take remaining 23 staff into soon.