Family Accused in Dalit Man’s Murder Over Inter-Caste Marriage

A Dalit man was killed in Telangana’s Suryapet district in what authorities suspect to be an honor killing. Police investigations indicate that the victim, Vadlakonda Krishna, was targeted due to his inter-caste marriage, allegedly orchestrated by his wife’s family.

The body of Krishna, also known as Bunty, was discovered in a canal near Pillaramarri village on Monday. Authorities suspect he was murdered on the night of January 26. Krishna, a Scheduled Caste (SC) resident of Mamillagadda, had married Bhargavi, a woman from the Backward Classes (BC) community, against her family’s wishes.

Investigations reveal that Krishna was on friendly terms with Bhargavi’s brother, Naveen, and frequently visited their home. Over time, Krishna and Bhargavi developed a relationship, which led to their marriage despite opposition from her family. Sources indicate that her family had arranged another match for her, which she rejected in favor of Krishna.

The police state that Bhargavi’s family did not accept the marriage and had been planning an attack on Krishna. According to police reports, Bhargavi’s grandmother, Kotla Buchamma, repeatedly instigated her family members against Krishna. This reportedly led Naveen to conspire with his associates to eliminate him.

On the night of the murder, Krishna was allegedly lured to a location by Naveen’s friend, Bairu Mahesh. Investigators believe that Naveen, along with his accomplices, ambushed Krishna and strangled him. Police reports confirm multiple injuries on Krishna’s head and neck, indicating a violent assault.

Following a complaint by Krishna’s father, John David, authorities launched an investigation, leading to the registration of a case against six individuals. Those named in the FIR include Bhargavi’s father, Kotla Saidulu, her brothers, Kotla Naveen and Kotla Vamsi, along with Naveen’s associates, Bairu Mahesh and Sai Charan. Charges have been filed under various sections, including those related to atrocities against Scheduled Castes.

Police formed four special teams to apprehend the accused. Reports suggest that Naveen has surrendered, while the remaining suspects, including Buchamma, Saidulu, Vamsi, Mahesh, and Sai Charan, have been taken into custody.