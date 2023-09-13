Famine, poverty will be history in Palamuru with PRRLI launch: Goud

Mahabubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V. Srinivas Goud, stressed that once the Palamur Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation project motors are switched on on Septmenr16 by the hands of Chief Minister KCR, the famine and poverty under which the people of Palamuru region are reeling for the past 60 years will be completely eradicated forever.

While taking part in the programme to join some the local Congress leaders into BRS the party fold on Tuesday in Mahabubnagar, the Minister said not a single leader during the regime of previous Congress or TDP governments from the region had even dared to take the problems of our people to the rulers.

Many ministers in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh even ridiculed that it is impossible to bring Krishna River water to the Palamuru region, by citing the pretext of mountainous and high altitude terrain regions in erstwhile Mahabubnagar. However, soon after Telangana was formed, Chief Minister KCR with commitment and dedication to transform Palamuru region into a green belt, launched the PRRLI project in 2015, and in just a span of 8 years, today we are able to complete the PRRLI project and provide drinking water to all the villages and irrigation waters to more than 12 lakh acres in the region.

“Chief Minister KCR has dreamt to bring a change in the Palamuru region and determined to irrigate each and every acre of land in the region. As part of this PRRLI project was launched with an estimated cost of Rs. 30,000 crore and completed more than 90 per cent in just a short span of time period. Very soon all the reservoirs in Palamuru will be filled with Krishna River water and the entire region will become a green belt and farmers will harvest bumber crops every 6 months,” observed the Excise minister.

The Minister welcomed Congress minority leaders MD Jahangir, MD Rahim, MD Farooq, MD Niranjan, Rabiya Begum, Fathima, MD Shabbir, MD Rasheed, Feroze, MD Hasham, MD Shahabuddin, Balu and Krishna, MD Shahabuddin, around 100 people from Laxmi Nagar Colony in Mahabubnagar district along with others who joined the BRS party.

Those who joined the party were welcomed by the minister with pink scarves.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said that many people are attracted towards BRS party because of the development and welfare programmes of the government. He further said that both the BJP and Congress want to attract voters by way of creating rifts among the people in the name of religion, cast and region. However BRS party is treating all the casts, religions and regions equally and trying to do justice to all sections of people in society.

He called up on the BRS activists and party leaders to work hard for the part as the elections are fast approaching and urged them to fight as a soldier and help build confidence among the people and expose the false propaganda of the opposition parties.

Municipal vice-chairman Ganesh, former market committee chairman Cherukupalli Rajeshwar, party leaders Doma Paramesh, Lakshman, Gopal Goud, Ravi Prakash and others participated in the programme.

Later the Excise Minister distributed Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth more than Rs. 50 lakh to the beneficiaries.