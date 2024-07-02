Fare well meeting held for ZP Chairperson and other public representatives.

Gadwal : ZP Chairperson Saritha emphasized the invaluable contributions of officials, likening them to family members whose services are unforgettable. District Collector B.M. Santosh also participated in the heartfelt honoring program of public representatives, held at the old MP DO office in Gadwal district headquarters. Saritha who is also the Congress party in-charge for the Gadwal constituency, reiterated the importance of the officials' dedication and efforts in the community.





ZP Chairperson Saritha expressed her gratitude towards the officers and non-officials of the Zilla Parishad, highlighting their invaluable support over the past five years, which enabled her to perform her duties effectively. District Collector B.M. Santosh, ZP Vice Chairman Saroj Ramesh Naidu, and other ZP TC district officials were present at the event.



District Collector B.M. Santosh acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the officials, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to the community.

District Collector B.M. Santosh remarked that while positions are temporary, the good works and public service performed during the tenure are enduring. He bid farewell to ZP Chairperson Saritha Vice Chairman Saroj Ramesh Naidu, and other ZP TC public representatives for their contributions over the five-year term.

The program saw participation from ZP TCs, co-op members, ZP CEO Kanthamma, district officials, and others.

