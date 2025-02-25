Farewell Day Celebrations at Government Girls Junior College, Nagarkurnool

Nagar Kurnool: Farewell Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Government Girls Junior College in Nagarkurnool district.As part of the event, first-year students honored the second-year students with a grand farewell. Later, the students also expressed their gratitude by felicitating their lecturers.

The event was graced by the presence of District Intermediate Nodal Officer Venkataramana as the chief guest. Addressing the students, he praised them for learning good discipline during their two years at the college and encouraged them to strive for excellence in their future endeavors. He advised them to work hard and bring pride to their parents and teachers.

The program was attended by College Principal Rani, lecturers Lingayya and Venkateshwar Rao, along with other faculty members and non-teaching staff.