Gadwal : In a recent Prajavani program held at the Jogulamba Gadwal District Collectorate, farmer Vadde Parashu ramudu from Gudidoddi village attempted suicide for the second time by consuming pesticide. He previously attempted suicide at the Collectorate due to frustration over unresolved land rights issues, despite frequent visits to the MRO office. Parashu ramudu claimed that despite walking to the Chief Minister's office from Gudidoddi in protest, no action was taken, prompting him to take the drastic step once again during the public grievance meeting.

The farmer alleged that intermediaries and brokers were influencing the operations at the MRO office, preventing him from receiving justice. However, when contacted by Hans India, the local MRO, Jyothi, stated that the office was strictly following procedure and that delays were a result of the time required for due process.

According to the MRO, the details of the case are as follows:

On August 28, 2024, the Tahsildar office issued a notice under the Assignment Land Transfer Prc on Act, 1977, concerning Su.vey No. 321. The notice stated that the assigned land cannot be sold or purchased. As per Section 3 of the Act, both buyers and sellers received Form 1 and Form 2 notices. On September 2, 2024, the heirs of the seller, Vadde Savaranna, submitted a letter claiming they had not sold their land.

Following this, on September 11, 2024, three individuals- Lokeshwar Reddy, Yella Reddy, and Dakali Anjaneyulu- appeared at the Tahsildar office with unregistered sale papers, claiming they had purchased the land. After reviewing these documents, the office issued a final notice ptember 25, 2024, for a hearing scheduled on October 5, 2024. Due to emergency circumstances, the buyers requested an extension.



On October 9, 2024, a hearing was held where CN Hanumanthu Reddy and others provided statements.



Hanumanthu Reddy testified that the land was sold by chakali Sankaranna in 1999, and he had witnessed the sale. The buyers also submitted unregistered documents, and after reviewing all records, it was confirmed that 2.08 acres of land in Survey No. 321 had indeed been sold by Vadde Savaranna's father, Bhimanna.



As per the 1977 Assignment Land Transfer Prohibition Act, the sale of this assigned land is illegal. Therefore, the government has decided to reclaim the 2.08 acres of land from the buyers and return it to government ownership. The Girdawar was instructed to prepare a report on the recovery of the land.

Additionally, although 5 acres of land were assigned to the applicant, 1.04 acres have been lost due to a road, and the remaining 2.08 acres are being reclaimed under the POT Act. The applicant was informed that they co' 'pply for the remaining 1. cres throughremaining 1.28 acres through the Dharani portal under Survey No. TM-33, as instructed to the Girdawar.



Despite these ongoing legal procedures, Parashuramudu's frustrations have mounted, leading to his second suicide attempt. The case highlights the complexity of land disputes and the challenges faced by farmers in accessing justice...







